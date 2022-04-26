Through April 25
1. Chevrolet, 371 (6).
2. Toyota, 342 (2).
3. Ford, 337 (2).
Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 26, 2022 @ 2:20 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.