Sunday
At North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro, N.C.
Lap length: 0.62 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 points.
2. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 100, 0.
3. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 100, 0.
4. (8) Ryan Preece, Ford, 100, 0.
5. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
6. (16) JJ Yeley, Ford, 100, 0.
7. (15) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
8. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
9. (3) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
10. (11) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
11. (4) Harrison Burton, Ford, 100, 0.
12. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 97, 0.
13. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 97, 0.
14. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 58, 0.
15. (7) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 52, 0.
16. (13) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 49, 0.
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
