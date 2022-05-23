Sunday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 140 laps, 0 points.
2. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140, 0.
3. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 140, 0.
4. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 140, 0.
5. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
6. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
7. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
8. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, 140, 0.
9. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, 0.
10. (14) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 140, 0.
11. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
12. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, 0.
13. (5) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 140, 0.
14. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 140, 0.
15. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 140, 0.
16. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 140, 0.
17. (15) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, 0.
18. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 140, 0.
19. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 139, 0.
20. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 0.
21. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 47, 0.
22. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.
23. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.
24. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.868 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 2 minutes, 47 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.266 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 3 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Ky.Busch 0-47; A.Cindric 48-54; W.Byron 55-56; R.Blaney 57-140
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 1 time for 84 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 47 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 7 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 2 laps.
Wins: W.Byron, 2; R.Chastain, 2; C.Elliott, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Bowman, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 475; 2. R.Blaney, 423; 3. Ky.Busch, 417; 4. W.Byron, 415; 5. R.Chastain, 407; 6. M.Truex, 400; 7. J.Logano, 396; 8. A.Bowman, 386; 9. K.Larson, 376; 10. C.Bell, 359; 11. K.Harvick, 335; 12. A.Almirola, 322; 13. A.Dillon, 311; 14. C.Briscoe, 300; 15. T.Reddick, 300; 16. A.Cindric, 291.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
