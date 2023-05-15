Through May 14
1. Ross Chastain, 429.
2. Christopher Bell, 402.
3. Kevin Harvick, 400.
4. Denny Hamlin, 393.
5. William Byron, 387.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 385.
7. Ryan Blaney, 381.
8. Tyler Reddick, 371.
9. Brad Keselowski, 365.
10. Kyle Larson, 363.
11. Kyle Busch, 353.
12. Joey Logano, 334.
13. Chris Buescher, 329.
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 325.
15. Bubba Wallace, 293.
16. Chase Briscoe, 275.
17. Alex Bowman, 270.
18. Daniel Suárez, 262.
19. Ty Gibbs, 260.
20. Austin Cindric, 248.
21. Michael McDowell, 241.
22. Todd Gilliland, 240.
23. Corey Lajoie, 238.
24. Justin Haley, 225.
25. Erik Jones, 221.
26. Aric Almirola, 221.
27. AJ Allmendinger, 214.
28. Chase Elliott, 212.
29. Ryan Preece, 201.
30. Harrison Burton, 176.
31. Austin Dillon, 166.
32. Noah Gragson, 138.
33. Ty Dillon, 110.
34. BJ McLeod, 70.
35. Cody Ware, 65.
36. Travis Pastrana, 26.
37. Jenson Button, 19.
38. Jordan Taylor, 16.
39. Jimmie Johnson, 11.
40. Ryan Newman, 9.
41. Conor Daly, 9.
42. Kimi Raikkonen, 8.
43. Josh Bilicki, 4.
44. Jonathan Davenport, 1.
