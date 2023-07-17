Through July 16
1. William Byron, 628.
2. Martin Truex Jr, 607.
3. Kyle Busch, 592.
4. Christopher Bell, 591.
5. Ross Chastain, 575.
6. Denny Hamlin, 561.
7. Ryan Blaney, 553.
8. Kyle Larson, 531.
9. Kevin Harvick, 530.
10. Joey Logano, 518.
11. Chris Buescher, 506.
12. Brad Keselowski, 504.
13. Tyler Reddick, 475.
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 445.
15. Daniel Suárez, 407.
16. Michael McDowell, 407.
17. Bubba Wallace, 404.
18. AJ Allmendinger, 394.
19. Ty Gibbs, 381.
20. Austin Cindric, 369.
21. Justin Haley, 366.
22. Alex Bowman, 363.
23. Chase Elliott, 347.
24. Corey LaJoie, 337.
25. Ryan Preece, 326.
26. Todd Gilliland, 320.
27. Aric Almirola, 317.
28. Erik Jones, 267.
29. Austin Dillon, 264.
30. Harrison Burton, 251.
31. Chase Briscoe, 222.
32. Ty Dillon, 171.
33. Noah Gragson, 170.
34. BJ McLeod, 105.
35. Cody Ware, 65.
36. Shane Van Gisbergen, 55.
37. Jenson Button, 36.
38. Travis Pastrana, 26.
39. Jordan Taylor, 16.
40. Andy Lally, 13.
41. Jimmie Johnson, 12.
42. Ryan Newman, 9.
43. Kimi Raikkonen, 8.
44. Jonathan Davenport, 1.
