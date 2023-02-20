Through Feb. 19
1. Joey Logano, 52.
2. Chris Buescher, 50.
3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 48.
4. Christopher Bell, 44.
5. Alex Bowman, 41.
6. Ross Chastain, 38.
7. Ryan Blaney, 37.
8. Kevin Harvick, 37.
9. AJ Allmendinger, 34.
10. Brad Keselowski, 32.
11. Martin Truex Jr, 32.
12. Daniel Suárez, 30.
13. Austin Cindric, 29.
14. Aric Almirola, 29.
15. Corey Lajoie, 27.
16. Travis Pastrana, 26.
17. Kyle Larson, 24.
18. Cody Ware, 23.
19. Denny Hamlin, 22.
20. Bubba Wallace, 21.
21. Michael McDowell, 21.
22. Kyle Busch, 18.
23. Ty Gibbs, 17.
24. Todd Gilliland, 15.
25. Harrison Burton, 13.
26. Noah Gragson, 13.
27. Ryan Preece, 11.
28. Jimmie Johnson, 10.
29. Chase Elliott, 9.
30. William Byron, 8.
31. BJ McLeod, 7.
32. Justin Haley, 5.
33. Austin Dillon, 4.
34. Chase Briscoe, 2.
35. Tyler Reddick, 1.
36. Erik Jones, 1.
37. Ty Dillon, 1.
