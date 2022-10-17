Through Oct. 16
1. Joey Logano, 4084.
2. Ross Chastain, 4063.
3. Chase Elliott, 4062.
4. Denny Hamlin, 4051.
5. William Byron, 4045.
6. Chase Briscoe, 4042.
7. Ryan Blaney, 4040.
8. Christopher Bell, 4028.
9. Kyle Larson, 2206.
10. Daniel Suárez, 2199.
11. Tyler Reddick, 2186.
12. Austin Cindric, 2169.
13. Austin Dillon, 2161.
14. Kyle Busch, 2158.
15. Alex Bowman, 2104.
16. Kevin Harvick, 2035.
17. Martin Truex Jr, 936.
18. Erik Jones, 782.
19. Bubba Wallace, 719.
20. Aric Almirola, 704.
21. Chris Buescher, 674.
22. Justin Haley, 670.
23. Michael McDowell, 610.
24. Brad Keselowski, 584.
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 538.
26. Cole Custer, 517.
27. Harrison Burton, 512.
28. Todd Gilliland, 493.
29. Ty Dillon, 490.
30. Kurt Busch, 485.
31. Corey Lajoie, 417.
32. Cody Ware, 286.
33. David Ragan, 89.
34. Joey Hand, 64.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Mike Rockenfeller, 15.
38. Boris Said, 11.
39. Kyle Tilley, 8.
40. Conor Daly, 3.
41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
