Through April 17
1. Chase Elliott, 324.
2. Ryan Blaney, 321.
3. Joey Logano, 303.
4. William Byron, 295.
5. Kyle Busch, 273.
6. Alex Bowman, 273.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 253.
8. Ross Chastain, 250.
9. Kyle Larson, 249.
10. Chase Briscoe, 245.
11. Tyler Reddick, 241.
12. Aric Almirola, 237.
13. Kevin Harvick, 225.
14. Austin Cindric, 222.
15. Christopher Bell, 220.
16. Daniel Suárez, 212.
17. Austin Dillon, 210.
18. Chris Buescher, 195.
19. Erik Jones, 194.
20. Kurt Busch, 192.
21. Ty Dillon, 166.
22. Bubba Wallace, 163.
23. Denny Hamlin, 159.
24. Cole Custer, 159.
25. Justin Haley, 158.
26. Michael McDowell, 152.
27. Todd Gilliland, 132.
28. Harrison Burton, 127.
29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 120.
30. Brad Keselowski, 118.
31. Corey Lajoie, 117.
32. Cody Ware, 79.
33. BJ McLeod, 60.
34. David Ragan, 48.
35. Garrett Smithley, 28.
36. Greg Biffle, 22.
37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
38. Boris Said, 11.
39. Joey Hand, 2.
