Through June 12
1. Martin Truex Jr, 525.
2. William Byron, 512.
3. Ryan Blaney, 501.
4. Ross Chastain, 501.
5. Kevin Harvick, 500.
6. Kyle Busch, 496.
7. Christopher Bell, 493.
8. Denny Hamlin, 462.
9. Joey Logano, 444.
10. Kyle Larson, 440.
11. Chris Buescher, 430.
12. Brad Keselowski, 424.
13. Tyler Reddick, 420.
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 400.
15. Bubba Wallace, 354.
16. Alex Bowman, 331.
17. Daniel Suárez, 328.
18. Ty Gibbs, 320.
19. Michael McDowell, 317.
20. AJ Allmendinger, 298.
21. Austin Cindric, 292.
22. Corey LaJoie, 291.
23. Justin Haley, 284.
24. Todd Gilliland, 279.
25. Ryan Preece, 269.
26. Aric Almirola, 260.
27. Chase Elliott, 247.
28. Austin Dillon, 223.
29. Harrison Burton, 219.
30. Erik Jones, 190.
31. Chase Briscoe, 183.
32. Ty Dillon, 146.
33. Noah Gragson, 143.
34. BJ McLeod, 88.
35. Cody Ware, 65.
36. Travis Pastrana, 26.
37. Jenson Button, 19.
38. Jordan Taylor, 16.
39. Jimmie Johnson, 12.
40. Ryan Newman, 9.
41. Conor Daly, 9.
42. Kimi Raikkonen, 8.
43. Josh Bilicki, 4.
44. Andy Lally, 2.
45. Jonathan Davenport, 1.
