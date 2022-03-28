Through March 27
1. Chase Elliott, 208.
2. Ryan Blaney, 195.
3. Joey Logano, 185.
4. Alex Bowman, 183.
5. Ross Chastain, 180.
6. William Byron, 175.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 172.
8. Aric Almirola, 168.
9. Chase Briscoe, 166.
10. Tyler Reddick, 158.
11. Kyle Busch, 154.
12. Austin Cindric, 153.
13. Kevin Harvick, 153.
14. Kurt Busch, 153.
15. Daniel Suárez, 150.
16. Kyle Larson, 149.
17. Erik Jones, 143.
18. Austin Dillon, 131.
19. Chris Buescher, 129.
20. Bubba Wallace, 122.
21. Justin Haley, 121.
22. Denny Hamlin, 108.
23. Christopher Bell, 103.
24. Ty Dillon, 103.
25. Michael McDowell, 102.
26. Todd Gilliland, 93.
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 92.
28. Cole Custer, 90.
29. Corey Lajoie, 88.
30. Harrison Burton, 80.
31. Cody Ware, 63.
32. BJ McLeod, 56.
33. David Ragan, 48.
34. Brad Keselowski, 45.
35. Garrett Smithley, 28.
36. Greg Biffle, 21.
37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
38. Boris Said, 11.
39. Joey Hand, 2.
