Through Jan. 15
1. Joey Logano, 5040.
2. Ross Chastain, 5034.
3. Christopher Bell, 5027.
4. Chase Elliott, 5009.
5. Denny Hamlin, 2379.
6. William Byron, 2378.
7. Kyle Larson, 2354.
8. Ryan Blaney, 2354.
9. Chase Briscoe, 2292.
10. Daniel Suárez, 2272.
11. Austin Dillon, 2228.
12. Austin Cindric, 2226.
13. Kyle Busch, 2224.
14. Tyler Reddick, 2215.
15. Kevin Harvick, 2126.
16. Alex Bowman, 2107.
17. Martin Truex Jr, 1037.
18. Erik Jones, 831.
19. Bubba Wallace, 764.
20. Aric Almirola, 760.
21. Chris Buescher, 727.
22. Justin Haley, 699.
23. Michael McDowell, 663.
24. Brad Keselowski, 629.
25. Cole Custer, 589.
26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 580.
27. Harrison Burton, 573.
28. Todd Gilliland, 531.
29. Ty Dillon, 518.
30. Kurt Busch, 485.
31. Corey Lajoie, 466.
32. Cody Ware, 305.
33. David Ragan, 89.
34. Joey Hand, 64.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Mike Rockenfeller, 15.
38. Boris Said, 11.
39. Kyle Tilley, 8.
40. Conor Daly, 3.
41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.