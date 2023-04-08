Saturday
At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 15 laps, 0 points.
2. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 15, 0.
3. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
4. (4) Harrison Burton, Ford, 15, 0.
5. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 15, 0.
6. (9) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15, 0.
7. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
8. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 15, 0.
9. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
