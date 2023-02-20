Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 1 (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 2 (Martin Truex Jr)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 3 (Denny Hamlin)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 4 (William Byron)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Michael McDowell)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Chase Elliott)
Feb. 5 — Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Martin Truex Jr)
Feb. 16 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)
Feb. 16 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 19 — DAYTONA 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr)
Feb. 26 — Pala Casino 400, Fontana, Calif.
March 5 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas
March 12 — United Rentals Work United 500, Avondale, Ariz.
March 19 — Ambetter Health 400, Hampton, Ga.
March 26 — EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
April 2 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.
April 9 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.
April 16 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Ridgeway, Va.
April 23 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.
April 30 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
May 7 — AdventHealth 400, Kansas City, Kan.
May 14 — Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.
May 21 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
May 21 — NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
May 28 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
June 4 — Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, Madison, Ill.
June 11 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
June 25 — Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.
July 2 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago, Chicago
July 9 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.
July 16 — Crayon 301, Loudon, N.H.
July 23 — M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Long Pond, Pa.
July 30 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.
Aug. 6 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 13 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 20 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 26 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 3 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 10 — Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.
Sept. 16 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 24 — AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 1 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 8 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 22 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 29 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 5 — NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race
