North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.