Through April 25

1. William Byron, 2.

1. Ross Chastain, 2.

3. Alex Bowman, 1.

3. Chase Briscoe, 1.

3. Kyle Busch, 1.

3. Austin Cindric, 1.

3. Denny Hamlin, 1.

3. Kyle Larson, 1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you