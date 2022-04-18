Through April 17

1. William Byron, 2.

2. Alex Bowman, 1.

2. Chase Briscoe, 1.

2. Kyle Busch, 1.

2. Ross Chastain, 1.

2. Austin Cindric, 1.

2. Denny Hamlin, 1.

2. Kyle Larson, 1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you