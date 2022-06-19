Saturday
At Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa.
Lap length: 0.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 150 laps, 118.0 rating, 0 points.
2. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 150, 114.8, 51.
3. (15) Zane Smith, Ford, 150, 97.2, 44.
4. (7) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 150, 102.5, 39.
5. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150, 130.2, 35.
6. (1) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 150, 107.2, 44.
7. (21) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 150, 84.8, 32.
8. (11) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 150, 94.0, 39.
9. (13) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150, 99.2, 29.
10. (3) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 150, 89.8, 27.
11. (5) Buddy Kofoid, Toyota, 150, 104.2, 26.
12. (20) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150, 95.0, 25.
13. (10) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 150, 91.5, 28.
14. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 150, 92.9, 25.
15. (8) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 150, 75.7, 22.
16. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 150, 62.3, 21.
17. (30) Dylan Westbrook, Chevrolet, 150, 58.2, 20.
18. (34) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 150, 49.3, 19.
19. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150, 53.5, 18.
20. (27) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 150, 56.7, 17.
21. (36) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 149, 51.2, 16.
22. (16) Tanner Gray, Ford, 149, 61.7, 15.
23. (18) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 148, 41.0, 14.
24. (24) Joey Gase, Toyota, 148, 42.0, 0.
25. (32) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 148, 46.2, 12.
26. (17) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 148, 66.5, 15.
27. (31) Brayton Laster, Toyota, 147, 32.7, 10.
28. (25) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 145, 39.5, 9.
29. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 142, 33.3, 8.
30. (33) Devon Rouse, Toyota, 140, 33.3, 7.
31. (29) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 139, 36.2, 6.
32. (23) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 124, 86.7, 0.
33. (26) Bryson Mitchell, Toyota, garage, 110, 55.3, 4.
34. (19) Jessica Friesen, Toyota, brakes, 76, 53.5, 3.
35. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, engine, 66, 77.8, 12.
36. (14) Tyler Carpenter, Chevrolet, garage, 65, 42.0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 50.618 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 7 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.945 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 45 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Kraus 0; C.Hocevar 1-65; T.Gilliland 66-91; G.Enfinger 92-101; T.Gilliland 102-122; J.Nemechek 123-139; T.Gilliland 140-150
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Hocevar, 1 time for 65 laps; T.Gilliland, 3 times for 58 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 17 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 10 laps.
Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Heim, 2; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Friesen, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 481; 2. Z.Smith, 476; 3. B.Rhodes, 471; 4. C.Smith, 467; 5. T.Majeski, 438; 6. S.Friesen, 432; 7. C.Eckes, 408; 8. C.Hocevar, 386; 9. G.Enfinger, 383; 10. M.Crafton, 352; 11. D.Kraus, 325; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 309; 13. T.Gray, 302; 14. T.Ankrum, 299; 15. C.Purdy, 246; 16. Ti.Hill, 221.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
