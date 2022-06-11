Saturday
At Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma, Calif.
Lap length: 1.99 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 75 laps, 0 points.
2. (13) Zane Smith, Ford, 75, 38.
3. (4) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 75, 44.
4. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 75, 0.
5. (14) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 75, 41.
6. (1) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 75, 37.
7. (11) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 75, 36.
8. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 75, 37.
9. (5) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 75, 37.
10. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 75, 32.
11. (8) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 75, 33.
12. (23) Harrison Burton, Ford, 75, 0.
13. (27) Tanner Gray, Ford, 75, 24.
14. (20) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 75, 30.
15. (25) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 75, 30.
16. (28) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 75, 21.
17. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 75, 0.
18. (17) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 75, 29.
19. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 75, 18.
20. (31) Todd Bodine, Toyota, 75, 18.
21. (29) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 75, 16.
22. (32) Brad Perez, Toyota, 75, 15.
23. (36) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 75, 14.
24. (33) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 75, 16.
25. (19) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 75, 19.
26. (30) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 75, 11.
27. (15) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 74, 14.
28. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 73, 13.
29. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 71, 0.
30. (26) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, accident, 70, 0.
31. (10) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, accident, 70, 6.
32. (9) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 66, 8.
33. (34) Jade Buford, Toyota, transmission, 61, 0.
34. (24) Matt Crafton, Toyota, transmission, 54, 3.
35. (18) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 26, 2.
36. (35) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, garage, 9, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 68.608 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 31 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.176 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 0 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Hocevar 0; R.Chastain 1-16; K.Busch 17; T.Majeski 18-21; G.Enfinger 22; R.Chastain 23-25; K.Busch 26-43; B.Rhodes 44-46; K.Busch 47-61; B.Rhodes 62-64; K.Busch 65-75
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 4 times for 45 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 19 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 6 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 4 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Heim, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Smith, 1; J.Nemechek, 1; S.Friesen, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. B.Rhodes, 444; 2. C.Smith, 439; 3. Z.Smith, 432; 4. J.Nemechek, 430; 5. T.Majeski, 399; 6. S.Friesen, 397; 7. C.Eckes, 383; 8. C.Hocevar, 374; 9. G.Enfinger, 344; 10. M.Crafton, 320; 11. T.Gray, 287; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 284; 13. D.Kraus, 281; 14. T.Ankrum, 270; 15. C.Purdy, 229; 16. P.Kligerman, 206.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
