Through March 21

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Chandler Smith18.6022
2.Kyle Busch4318.3015
3.John H. Nemechek85.1013
4.Zane Smith95.1013
5.Christian Eckes64.7012
6.Derek Kraus154.7012
7.Tanner Gray24.3011
8.Timmy Hill173.509
9.Stewart Friesen43.509
10.Carson Hocevar113.509

