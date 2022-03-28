Through March 27
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Chandler Smith
|1
|8.60
|22
|2.
|Kyle Busch
|43
|18.30
|15
|3.
|John H. Nemechek
|8
|5.10
|13
|4.
|Zane Smith
|9
|5.10
|13
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|6
|4.70
|12
|6.
|Derek Kraus
|15
|4.70
|12
|7.
|Tanner Gray
|2
|4.30
|11
|8.
|Timmy Hill
|17
|3.50
|9
|9.
|Stewart Friesen
|4
|3.50
|9
|10.
|Carson Hocevar
|11
|3.50
|9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.