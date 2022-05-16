Through May 15
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Zane Smith
|3
|15.80
|116
|2.
|Ben Rhodes
|1
|10.50
|77
|3.
|John H. Nemechek
|2
|7.10
|52
|4.
|Ty Majeski
|5
|6.00
|44
|5.
|Kyle Busch
|n/a
|13.50
|33
|6.
|Carson Hocevar
|7
|4.20
|31
|7.
|Chandler Smith
|4
|3.80
|28
|8.
|William Byron
|n/a
|20.90
|27
|9.
|Corey Heim
|29
|6.80
|26
|10.
|Parker Kligerman
|14
|4.30
|19
