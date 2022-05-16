Through May 15

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Zane Smith315.80116
2.Ben Rhodes110.5077
3.John H. Nemechek27.1052
4.Ty Majeski56.0044
5.Kyle Buschn/a13.5033
6.Carson Hocevar74.2031
7.Chandler Smith43.8028
8.William Byronn/a20.9027
9.Corey Heim296.8026
10.Parker Kligerman144.3019

