Through Oct. 16

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Zane Smith310.50211
2.Chandler Smith110.10203
3.John H. Nemechek69.70194
4.Ty Majeski19.30187
5.Ben Rhodes45.10103
6.Ryan Preece1911.0090
7.Carson Hocevar104.3086
8.Stewart Friesen64.2084
9.Corey Heim154.9073
10.Kyle Buschn/a15.7066

