Through Oct. 16
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Zane Smith
|3
|10.50
|211
|2.
|Chandler Smith
|1
|10.10
|203
|3.
|John H. Nemechek
|6
|9.70
|194
|4.
|Ty Majeski
|1
|9.30
|187
|5.
|Ben Rhodes
|4
|5.10
|103
|6.
|Ryan Preece
|19
|11.00
|90
|7.
|Carson Hocevar
|10
|4.30
|86
|8.
|Stewart Friesen
|6
|4.20
|84
|9.
|Corey Heim
|15
|4.90
|73
|10.
|Kyle Busch
|n/a
|15.70
|66
