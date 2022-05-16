Through May 15

1. Zane Smith, 201.

2. Ben Rhodes, 170.

3. John H. Nemechek, 157.

4. William Byron, 94.

5. Carson Hocevar, 74.

6. Kyle Busch, 63.

7. Chandler Smith, 56.

8. Stewart Friesen, 51.

9. Ross Chastain, 46.

10. Corey Heim, 40.

11. Ty Majeski, 23.

12. Christian Eckes, 18.

13. Grant Enfinger, 15.

14. Colby Howard, 10.

14. Parker Kligerman, 10.

16. Tanner Gray, 7.

16. Ryan Preece, 7.

18. Tyler Ankrum, 4.

19. Todd Bodine, 3.

20. Alex Bowman, 1.

20. Matt Crafton, 1.

20. Timmy Hill, 1.

20. Austin Hill, 1.

20. Derek Kraus, 1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you