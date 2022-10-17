Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 2:48 pm
Through Oct. 16
1. Toyota, 785 (11).
2. Ford, 720 (5).
3. Chevrolet, 719 (5).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.