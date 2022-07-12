Through July 11

1. John H. Nemechek, 4.

2. Corey Heim, 2.

2. Ty Majeski, 2.

4. Sheldon Creed, 1.

4. Carson Hocevar, 1.

4. Derek Kraus, 1.

4. Joey Logano, 1.

4. Ryan Preece, 1.

