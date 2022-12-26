Overcast. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 26, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
Through Dec. 25
1. John H. Nemechek, 7.
2. Ty Majeski, 3.
3. Corey Heim, 2.
3. Derek Kraus, 2.
5. Sheldon Creed, 1.
5. Carson Hocevar, 1.
5. Joey Logano, 1.
5. Ryan Preece, 1.
5. Zane Smith, 1.
