Feb. 18 — NextEra Energy 250 (Zane Smith)
March 4 — Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (Chandler Smith)
March 19 — Fr8 208 (Corey Heim)
March 26 — XPEL 225 (Zane Smith)
April 7 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (William Byron)
April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 1 (Austin Dillon)
April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 2 (Ty Majeski)
April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 3 (Joey Logano)
April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 4 (Chandler Smith)
April 16 — Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (Ben Rhodes)
May 6 — Dead On Tools 200 (John H. Nemechek)
May 14 — Heart Of America 200 (Zane Smith)
May 20 — SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth, Texas
May 27 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.
June 4 — Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill.
June 11 — DoorDash 250, Sonoma, Calif.
June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 1, Knoxville, Iowa
June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 2, Knoxville, Iowa
June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 3, Knoxville, Iowa
June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 4, Knoxville, Iowa
June 18 — Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville, Iowa
June 24 — Rackley Roofing 200, Lebanon, Tenn.
July 9 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Lexington, Ohio
July 23 — CRC Brakleen 150, Long Pond, Pa.
July 29 — TSport 200, Indianapolis
Aug. 13 — NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 9 — NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.
Sept. 15 — UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.
Oct. 1 — Talladega 250, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.
Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
