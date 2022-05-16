Feb. 18 — NextEra Energy 250 (Zane Smith)

March 4 — Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (Chandler Smith)

March 19 — Fr8 208 (Corey Heim)

March 26 — XPEL 225 (Zane Smith)

April 7 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (William Byron)

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 1 (Austin Dillon)

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 2 (Ty Majeski)

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 3 (Joey Logano)

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 4 (Chandler Smith)

April 16 — Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (Ben Rhodes)

May 6 — Dead On Tools 200 (John H. Nemechek)

May 14 — Heart Of America 200 (Zane Smith)

May 20 — SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth, Texas

May 27 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

June 4 — Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill.

June 11 — DoorDash 250, Sonoma, Calif.

June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 1, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 2, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 3, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 — x-Qualifying Race 4, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 — Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville, Iowa

June 24 — Rackley Roofing 200, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 9 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Lexington, Ohio

July 23 — CRC Brakleen 150, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 — TSport 200, Indianapolis

Aug. 13 — NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 9 — NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 15 — UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 1 — Talladega 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

