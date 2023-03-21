Feb. 17 — NextEra Energy 250 (Zane Smith)

March 3 — Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (Kyle Busch)

March 18 — Fr8 208 (Christian Eckes)

March 25 — XPEL 225, Austin, Texas

April 1 — SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth, Texas

April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 — Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

April 14 — Long John Silver’s 200, Ridgeway, Va.

May 6 — Heart Of America 200, Kansas City, Kan.

May 12 — NASCAR Craftsman Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 20 — NASCAR Craftsman Series Race at North Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

May 26 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

June 3 — Toyota 200, Madison, Ill.

June 23 — Rackley Roofing 200, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 8 — O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

July 22 — CRC Brakleen 150, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 — Worldwide Express 250, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 11 — TSport 200, Indianapolis

Aug. 27 — NASCAR Craftsman Series Race at Milwaukee, West Allis, Wis.

Sept. 8 — Kansas Lottery 200, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 14 — UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 30 — Love’s RV Stop 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 21 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 3 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

