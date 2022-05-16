Through May 15

1. Ben Rhodes, 319 (1).

2. John H. Nemechek, 299 (1).

3. Zane Smith, 298 (3).

4. Chandler Smith, 290 (1).

5. Ty Majeski, 271 (0).

6. Stewart Friesen, 264 (0).

7. Carson Hocevar, 251 (0).

8. Christian Eckes, 250 (0).

