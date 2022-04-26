Through April 25

1. Ben Rhodes, 265 (1).

2. Chandler Smith, 227 (1).

3. Stewart Friesen, 214 (0).

4. Zane Smith, 211 (2).

5. John H. Nemechek, 203 (0).

6. Christian Eckes, 193 (0).

7. Ty Majeski, 187 (0).

8. Tanner Gray, 180 (0).

