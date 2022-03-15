Through March 14
1. Chandler Smith, 87 (1).
2. Tanner Gray, 82 (0).
3. Ty Majeski, 72 (0).
4. Ben Rhodes, 70 (0).
5. Stewart Friesen, 65 (0).
6. Matt DiBenedetto, 58 (0).
7. Carson Hocevar, 58 (0).
8. Austin Wayne Self, 57 (0).
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton — who appeared with her sisters and mother in the series “Braxton Family Values” — died of cancer, her family said Saturday. She was 50.