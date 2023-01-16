Through Jan. 15

1. Zane Smith, 4040 (4).

2. Ben Rhodes, 4035 (1).

3. Chandler Smith, 4034 (3).

4. Ty Majeski, 4017 (2).

5. John H. Nemechek, 2285 (2).

6. Stewart Friesen, 2276 (1).

7. Grant Enfinger, 2266 (1).

8. Christian Eckes, 2230 (0).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you