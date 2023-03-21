Through March 20

1. Christian Eckes, 131 (1).

2. Matt Crafton, 126 (0).

3. Ty Majeski, 123 (0).

4. Ben Rhodes, 119 (0).

5. Zane Smith, 116 (1).

6. Grant Enfinger, 106 (0).

7. Matt DiBenedetto, 103 (0).

8. Chase Purdy, 97 (0).

