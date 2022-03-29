Through March 28

1. Chandler Smith, 170 (1).

2. Ben Rhodes, 155 (0).

3. Stewart Friesen, 147 (0).

4. Zane Smith, 139 (2).

5. Tanner Gray, 139 (0).

6. Christian Eckes, 122 (0).

7. Ty Majeski, 122 (0).

8. John H. Nemechek, 115 (0).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you