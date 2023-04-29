Saturday
At Dover Motor Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (12) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 200 laps, 60 points.
2. (19) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 42.
3. (18) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 41.
4. (6) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 49.
5. (22) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 49.
6. (28) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 200, 38.
7. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 39.
8. (8) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 34.
9. (24) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 30.
10. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 29.
11. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 199, 38.
12. (26) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 199, 25.
13. (10) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 199, 30.
14. (35) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 199, 23.
15. (14) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 199, 22.
16. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 199, 21.
17. (5) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 199, 20.
18. (4) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 19.
19. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198, 18.
20. (13) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 198, 17.
21. (11) Riley Herbst, Ford, 198, 16.
22. (21) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 198, 15.
23. (7) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198, 14.
24. (9) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 197, 13.
25. (29) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 197, 12.
26. (30) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 196, 0.
27. (17) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 196, 10.
28. (38) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 196, 9.
29. (25) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 195, 8.
30. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 195, 0.
31. (27) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195, 6.
32. (34) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 193, 0.
33. (32) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 192, 4.
34. (23) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 192, 3.
35. (36) Corey Heim, Toyota, engine, 170, 0.
36. (31) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, brakes, 123, 1.
37. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, engine, 119, 1.
38. (1) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, accident, 62, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 107.195 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 51 minutes, 57 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 4.820 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 33 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: P.Kligerman 0; C.Custer 1-9; S.Creed 10-33; R.Truex 34-49; K.Weatherman 50-53; R.Truex 54-94; A.Hill 95-111; R.Truex 112-167; A.Hill 168; C.Custer 169-172; S.Creed 173-189; R.Truex 190-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Truex, 4 times for 124 laps; S.Creed, 2 times for 41 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 18 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 13 laps; K.Weatherman, 1 time for 4 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 328; 2. J.Nemechek, 324; 3. C.Smith, 309; 4. R.Herbst, 296; 5. J.Berry, 292; 6. J.Allgaier, 287; 7. C.Custer, 279; 8. S.Creed, 276; 9. S.Smith, 258; 10. D.Hemric, 255; 11. P.Kligerman, 247; 12. S.Mayer, 237; 13. J.Burton, 229; 14. B.Jones, 224; 15. R.Sieg, 209; 16. B.Moffitt, 194.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.