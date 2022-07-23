Saturday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90 laps, 139.1 rating, 54 points.
2. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 90, 120.2, 51.
3. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 90, 111.6, 45.
4. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90, 106.4, 45.
5. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 90, 104.1, 45.
6. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 90, 91.8, 31.
7. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 90, 105.5, 45.
8. (8) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 90, 92.3, 31.
9. (13) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 90, 91.3, 32.
10. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, 90, 78.5, 0.
11. (21) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 90, 87.0, 29.
12. (14) Riley Herbst, Ford, 90, 92.5, 25.
13. (26) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 90, 70.5, 24.
14. (28) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 90, 71.3, 23.
15. (15) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 90, 64.5, 22.
16. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 90, 66.7, 21.
17. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 90, 91.5, 37.
18. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 90, 64.0, 19.
19. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 90, 61.0, 18.
20. (27) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 90, 53.2, 17.
21. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 90, 55.2, 16.
22. (20) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 90, 46.3, 15.
23. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 90, 53.0, 0.
24. (29) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 90, 55.8, 13.
25. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 89, 38.3, 12.
26. (23) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 89, 44.8, 11.
27. (34) David Starr, Ford, 89, 40.0, 10.
28. (38) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 89, 46.0, 9.
29. (36) Patrick Emerling, Toyota, 89, 32.8, 8.
30. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 89, 33.5, 0.
31. (5) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 53, 60.3, 9.
32. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 48, 62.2, 5.
33. (19) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 46, 61.2, 4.
34. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 73.5, 0.
35. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, accident, 45, 77.3, 0.
36. (31) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 41.3, 1.
37. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 25.2, 1.
38. (32) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 23.3, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.437 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 49 minutes, 22 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.281 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 18 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-22; A.Alfredo 23-25; N.Gragson 26-41; A.Hill 42-45; N.Gragson 46-50; T.Gibbs 51-53; B.Moffitt 54-55; R.Herbst 56-59; J.Berry 60-68; N.Gragson 69-90
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Gragson, 3 times for 43 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 22 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 2 laps.
Wins: T.Gibbs, 4; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Allmendinger, 2; J.Berry, 2; N.Gragson, 2; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Allmendinger, 702; 2. J.Allgaier, 686; 3. T.Gibbs, 674; 4. J.Berry, 615; 5. N.Gragson, 603; 6. A.Hill, 569; 7. B.Jones, 537; 8. S.Mayer, 512; 9. R.Herbst, 493; 10. D.Hemric, 465; 11. R.Sieg, 439; 12. L.Cassill, 422; 13. B.Brown, 361; 14. S.Creed, 359; 15. A.Alfredo, 353; 16. B.Moffitt, 343.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
