Through July 16

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.John H. Nemechek112.8237
2.Justin Allgaier46.8126
3.Cole Custer36.2115
4.Sammy Smith95.8108
5.Chandler Smith55.5102
6.Austin Hill24.685
7.Ryan Truex2411.584
8.Josh Berry64.584
9.Riley Herbst114.482
10.Ty Gibbsn/a11.964

