Through July 16
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|John H. Nemechek
|1
|12.8
|237
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|4
|6.8
|126
|3.
|Cole Custer
|3
|6.2
|115
|4.
|Sammy Smith
|9
|5.8
|108
|5.
|Chandler Smith
|5
|5.5
|102
|6.
|Austin Hill
|2
|4.6
|85
|7.
|Ryan Truex
|24
|11.5
|84
|8.
|Josh Berry
|6
|4.5
|84
|9.
|Riley Herbst
|11
|4.4
|82
|10.
|Ty Gibbs
|n/a
|11.9
|64
