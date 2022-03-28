Through March 27

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Noah Gragson115.4101
2.Trevor Bayne1813.854
3.Cole Custer5529.743
4.Justin Allgaier46.341
5.AJ Allmendinger26.341
6.Ty Gibbs35.838
7.Brandon Jones75.637
8.Anthony Alfredo153.422
9.Sam Mayer93.221
10.Josh Berry52.919

