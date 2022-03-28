Through March 27
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Noah Gragson
|1
|15.4
|101
|2.
|Trevor Bayne
|18
|13.8
|54
|3.
|Cole Custer
|55
|29.7
|43
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|4
|6.3
|41
|5.
|AJ Allmendinger
|2
|6.3
|41
|6.
|Ty Gibbs
|3
|5.8
|38
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|7
|5.6
|37
|8.
|Anthony Alfredo
|15
|3.4
|22
|9.
|Sam Mayer
|9
|3.2
|21
|10.
|Josh Berry
|5
|2.9
|19
