Through June 12

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.John H. Nemechek113.5216
2.Justin Allgaier37.4118
3.Sammy Smith86.4103
4.Cole Custer45.791
5.Ryan Truex2011.584
6.Josh Berry5580
7.Austin Hill24.674
8.Chandler Smith64.368
9.Riley Herbst104.166
10.Brandon Jones133.759

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

