Through June 12
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|John H. Nemechek
|1
|13.5
|216
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|7.4
|118
|3.
|Sammy Smith
|8
|6.4
|103
|4.
|Cole Custer
|4
|5.7
|91
|5.
|Ryan Truex
|20
|11.5
|84
|6.
|Josh Berry
|5
|5
|80
|7.
|Austin Hill
|2
|4.6
|74
|8.
|Chandler Smith
|6
|4.3
|68
|9.
|Riley Herbst
|10
|4.1
|66
|10.
|Brandon Jones
|13
|3.7
|59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.