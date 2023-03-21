Through March 20
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|John H. Nemechek
|2
|13.3
|81
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|5
|10.5
|64
|3.
|Sammy Smith
|7
|10.4
|63
|4.
|Cole Custer
|9
|6.9
|42
|5.
|Austin Hill
|1
|6.1
|37
|6.
|Chandler Smith
|4
|5.6
|34
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|17
|4.9
|30
|8.
|Sam Mayer
|6
|3.6
|22
|9.
|Riley Herbst
|3
|3
|18
|10.
|Kyle Busch
|n/a
|5.5
|17
