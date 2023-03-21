Through March 20

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.John H. Nemechek213.381
2.Justin Allgaier510.564
3.Sammy Smith710.463
4.Cole Custer96.942
5.Austin Hill16.137
6.Chandler Smith45.634
7.Brandon Jones174.930
8.Sam Mayer63.622
9.Riley Herbst3318
10.Kyle Buschn/a5.517

