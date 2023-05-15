Through May 14
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|John H. Nemechek
|1
|13.5
|183
|2.
|Sammy Smith
|8
|7.3
|99
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|7.2
|98
|4.
|Ryan Truex
|n/a
|11.5
|84
|5.
|Cole Custer
|5
|6
|81
|6.
|Josh Berry
|4
|5.7
|78
|7.
|Chandler Smith
|6
|4.9
|67
|8.
|Brandon Jones
|14
|4.3
|58
|9.
|Riley Herbst
|9
|4.2
|57
|10.
|Austin Hill
|2
|4.1
|55
