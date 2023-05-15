Through May 14

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.John H. Nemechek113.5183
2.Sammy Smith87.399
3.Justin Allgaier37.298
4.Ryan Truexn/a11.584
5.Cole Custer5681
6.Josh Berry45.778
7.Chandler Smith64.967
8.Brandon Jones144.358
9.Riley Herbst94.257
10.Austin Hill24.155

