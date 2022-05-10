Through May 9

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ty Gibbs312.7179
2.Noah Gragson212.7178
3.Justin Allgaier49.5134
4.Josh Berry5798
5.Brandon Jones65.171
6.AJ Allmendinger14.868
7.Sam Mayer74.766
8.Trevor Bayne2613.854
9.John H. Nemechekn/a648
10.Cole Custern/a29.743

