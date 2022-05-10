Through May 9
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ty Gibbs
|3
|12.7
|179
|2.
|Noah Gragson
|2
|12.7
|178
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|4
|9.5
|134
|4.
|Josh Berry
|5
|7
|98
|5.
|Brandon Jones
|6
|5.1
|71
|6.
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|4.8
|68
|7.
|Sam Mayer
|7
|4.7
|66
|8.
|Trevor Bayne
|26
|13.8
|54
|9.
|John H. Nemechek
|n/a
|6
|48
|10.
|Cole Custer
|n/a
|29.7
|43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.