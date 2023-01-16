Through Jan. 15
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ty Gibbs
|1
|15
|590
|2.
|Noah Gragson
|2
|13.2
|519
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|11.8
|462
|4.
|Josh Berry
|4
|7.4
|289
|5.
|Brandon Jones
|8
|5.4
|211
|6.
|AJ Allmendinger
|5
|4.9
|194
|7.
|Sam Mayer
|7
|3.3
|129
|8.
|Trevor Bayne
|23
|8.3
|109
|9.
|Austin Hill
|6
|2.2
|86
|10.
|Sheldon Creed
|14
|1.8
|72
