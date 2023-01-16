Through Jan. 15

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ty Gibbs115590
2.Noah Gragson213.2519
3.Justin Allgaier311.8462
4.Josh Berry47.4289
5.Brandon Jones85.4211
6.AJ Allmendinger54.9194
7.Sam Mayer73.3129
8.Trevor Bayne238.3109
9.Austin Hill62.286
10.Sheldon Creed141.872

