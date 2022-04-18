Through April 17
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ty Gibbs
|2
|13.9
|145
|2.
|Noah Gragson
|3
|13.1
|137
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|6
|62
|4.
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|5.7
|59
|5.
|Trevor Bayne
|22
|13.8
|54
|6.
|Josh Berry
|5
|5
|52
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|4
|4.9
|51
|8.
|John H. Nemechek
|n/a
|8.5
|45
|9.
|Cole Custer
|n/a
|29.7
|43
|10.
|Sam Mayer
|6
|3.8
|40
