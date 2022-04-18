Through April 17

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ty Gibbs213.9145
2.Noah Gragson313.1137
3.Justin Allgaier7662
4.AJ Allmendinger15.759
5.Trevor Bayne2213.854
6.Josh Berry5552
7.Brandon Jones44.951
8.John H. Nemechekn/a8.545
9.Cole Custern/a29.743
10.Sam Mayer63.840

