Through Sept. 10
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|John H. Nemechek
|1
|14.8
|395
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|8.5
|226
|3.
|Cole Custer
|4
|6.1
|163
|4.
|Sammy Smith
|9
|5.1
|137
|5.
|Josh Berry
|7
|4.8
|128
|6.
|Ty Gibbs
|n/a
|17
|128
|7.
|Chandler Smith
|6
|4.6
|123
|8.
|Austin Hill
|2
|4.2
|112
|9.
|Riley Herbst
|13
|3.7
|99
|10.
|Brandon Jones
|14
|3.3
|88
