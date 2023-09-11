Through Sept. 10

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.John H. Nemechek114.8395
2.Justin Allgaier38.5226
3.Cole Custer46.1163
4.Sammy Smith95.1137
5.Josh Berry74.8128
6.Ty Gibbsn/a17128
7.Chandler Smith64.6123
8.Austin Hill24.2112
9.Riley Herbst133.799
10.Brandon Jones143.388

