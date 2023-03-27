Through March 26
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|John H. Nemechek
|3
|12.5
|81
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|4
|9.9
|64
|3.
|Sammy Smith
|7
|9.9
|64
|4.
|Cole Custer
|12
|6.5
|42
|5.
|Austin Hill
|1
|5.7
|37
|6.
|Chandler Smith
|5
|5.3
|34
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|15
|4.6
|30
|8.
|Sam Mayer
|6
|3.6
|23
|9.
|Riley Herbst
|2
|2.8
|18
|10.
|Kyle Busch
|n/a
|5.5
|17
