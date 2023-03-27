Through March 26

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.John H. Nemechek312.581
2.Justin Allgaier49.964
3.Sammy Smith79.964
4.Cole Custer126.542
5.Austin Hill15.737
6.Chandler Smith55.334
7.Brandon Jones154.630
8.Sam Mayer63.623
9.Riley Herbst22.818
10.Kyle Buschn/a5.517

