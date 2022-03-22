Through March 21
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Noah Gragson
|1
|16.4
|101
|2.
|Trevor Bayne
|16
|13.8
|54
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|4
|6.6
|41
|4.
|Brandon Jones
|6
|5.8
|36
|5.
|Cole Custer
|49
|33.6
|36
|6.
|Ty Gibbs
|2
|5.7
|35
|7.
|AJ Allmendinger
|3
|4.5
|28
|8.
|Anthony Alfredo
|17
|3.6
|22
|9.
|Josh Berry
|5
|3.1
|19
|10.
|Sam Mayer
|13
|3.1
|19
