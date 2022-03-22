Through March 21

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Noah Gragson116.4101
2.Trevor Bayne1613.854
3.Justin Allgaier46.641
4.Brandon Jones65.836
5.Cole Custer4933.636
6.Ty Gibbs25.735
7.AJ Allmendinger34.528
8.Anthony Alfredo173.622
9.Josh Berry53.119
10.Sam Mayer133.119

