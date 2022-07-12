Through July 11

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Justin Allgaier314.1282
2.Noah Gragson511.1222
3.Ty Gibbs210.1201
4.Josh Berry48.3166
5.Brandon Jones75.1102
6.AJ Allmendinger14.998
7.Sam Mayer84.691
8.Trevor Bayne231071
9.Cole Custern/a29.353
10.John H. Nemechekn/a5.748

