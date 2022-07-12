Through July 11
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|14.1
|282
|2.
|Noah Gragson
|5
|11.1
|222
|3.
|Ty Gibbs
|2
|10.1
|201
|4.
|Josh Berry
|4
|8.3
|166
|5.
|Brandon Jones
|7
|5.1
|102
|6.
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|4.9
|98
|7.
|Sam Mayer
|8
|4.6
|91
|8.
|Trevor Bayne
|23
|10
|71
|9.
|Cole Custer
|n/a
|29.3
|53
|10.
|John H. Nemechek
|n/a
|5.7
|48
