Through March 26
1. Austin Hill, 187.
2. John H. Nemechek, 131.
3. Chandler Smith, 121.
4. Sammy Smith, 106.
5. Cole Custer, 85.
6. Justin Allgaier, 74.
7. Sheldon Creed, 36.
8. AJ Allmendinger, 28.
9. Josh Berry, 22.
10. Anthony Alfredo, 19.
10. Sam Mayer, 19.
12. Riley Herbst, 11.
13. Austin Dillon, 10.
13. Brandon Jones, 10.
15. Kyle Busch, 7.
15. Parker Kligerman, 7.
17. Justin Haley, 6.
18. Gray Gaulding, 2.
18. David Starr, 2.
20. William Byron, 1.
