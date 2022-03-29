Through March 28
1. Noah Gragson, 241.
2. AJ Allmendinger, 131.
3. Trevor Bayne, 100.
4. Cole Custer, 80.
5. Justin Allgaier, 75.
6. Austin Hill, 63.
7. Daniel Hemric, 48.
8. Brandon Jones, 36.
9. Sam Mayer, 28.
10. Sheldon Creed, 20.
11. Brandon Brown, 15.
12. Ross Chastain, 14.
12. Ty Gibbs, 14.
14. John H. Nemechek, 11.
15. Josh Bilicki, 10.
16. Ryan Sieg, 8.
17. Josh Berry, 4.
18. Joe Graf Jr, 3.
19. Myatt Snider, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.